Boston Bruins forward David Krejci will sit out the team's final two games of the regular season due to a nagging lower-body injury, coach Jim Montgomery announced Tuesday.
The Bruins (63-12-5, 131 points), however, are optimistic that Krejci will return to the lineup for the upcoming playoffs. The 36-year-old has not played since sustaining the injury on April 1.
"Today was his (Krejci's) best day, so that has us optimistic about where he's going to be Game 1 (of the playoffs)," Montgomery said. "He will not play either game (remaining in the regular season)."
Krejci has 56 points (16 goals, 40 assists) in 70 games this season.
A Stanley Cup champion with the Bruins in 2011, Krejci has totaled 786 points (231 goals, 555 assists) in 1,032 career games. He was selected by Boston in the second round of the 2004 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
