Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand was suspended three games by the NHL on Monday for slew footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the first period of Boston's 3-2 win over Vancouver. No penalty was called on the play. Marchand tallied a goal and assist in the win.

Marchand has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 18 games this season.

Marchand forfeits $91,875 with the suspension.

He'll be eligible to return Dec. 8, again against the Canucks.

--Field Level Media

