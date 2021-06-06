The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Bruins forward David Krejci $5,000 on Sunday for slashing New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal during Boston's 4-1 loss in Game 4 on Saturday night.
The fine is the maximum amount allowed under the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Krejci appeared to hit Barzal in the groin with his stick in the second period. He was initially given a major penalty, but after review, it was reduced to a two-minute slashing minor penalty.
Barzal scored the tie-breaking goal in the third period and the Islanders evened the second-round series at two games apiece. Game 5 is Monday night in Boston.
--Field Level Media
