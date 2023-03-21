Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort will miss the remainder of the regular season with a lower-body injury.
Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed Forbort's status on Tuesday but said "no surgery" was good news.
Forbort has missed the last two games and will now be sidelined for the final 13 contests of the regular season for the NHL-leading Bruins (53-11-5, 111 points).
Forbort, 31, could potentially return for the Stanley Cup playoffs.
He was injured during the second period of Boston's 3-0 win at Winnipeg on March 16 and did not return.
Forbort has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 54 games and ranks fourth on the Bruins in both hits (106) and blocks (88) this season.
He has 91 points (17 goals, 74 assists) in 461 games with the Los Angeles Kings, Calgary Flames, Jets and Bruins. The Kings drafted him in the first round (15th overall) in 2010.
