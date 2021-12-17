Sorry, an error occurred.
Saturday's game between the Boston Bruins and host Montreal Canadiens has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, the NHL announced Friday.
Seven Bruins players are in the league's health and safety protocols, including team captain Patrice Bergeron.
Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic, Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Oskar Steen and Jeremy Swayman are also in the protocols.
Montreal defeated the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in a shootout in front of an empty arena on Thursday night after public health officials in Canada requested that no fans attend the game.
More than 140 NHL players have been on the protocol list so far this season.
The Bruins are scheduled to face the Senators in Ottawa on Sunday. Montreal's next game is slated for Monday at the New York Islanders.
--Field Level Media
