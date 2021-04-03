Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis as he deals with an upper-body injury, the team announced Saturday morning.
Carlo, 24, sustained the injury in the first period of Boston's 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. He was playing in just his second game since being sent to the hospital on March 5 after being checked into the boards by Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson, who received a seven-game suspension from the NHL for the hit.
Carlo has two goals and one assist in 23 games this season. He has recorded 54 points (14 goals, 40 assists) in 320 career games since the Bruins selected him in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.