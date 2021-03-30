The Boston Bruins said forward Brad Marchand and defenseman Brandon Carlo will return to the lineup Tuesday night against the visiting New Jersey Devils.
Marchand, the team's leading scorer with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists), has missed the last two games due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.
Marchand, 32, told reporters on Tuesday that he had received a false-positive test.
Carlo, 24, has been sidelined since March 5 after taking a hit to the head from Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson, who was suspended seven games by the NHL for the hit. Carlo was taken to a hospital.
Carlo has two goals and one assist in 21 games this season.
--Field Level Media
