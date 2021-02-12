Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Rain likely. Areas of patchy fog. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Areas of patchy fog. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.