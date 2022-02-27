Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist for the visiting Boston Bruins in a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.
Patrice Bergeron also scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 15 saves for the Bruins, who have won four in a row.
Swayman improved to 4-0-1 in his past five starts.
Timo Meier scored, and James Reimer made 34 saves in his 11th consecutive start for San Jose, which is 1-4-4 in its past nine games.
Boston moved ahead 2-1 at 3:18 of the third period.
The third power play of the game for the Bruins had just expired, but they kept the puck in the San Jose zone and Taylor Hall sent a pass to Marchand for a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle, his 23rd goal of the season.
Bergeron scored with 40 seconds left and Reimer still in net to make it 3-1.
Erik Haula was given a four-minute high-sticking penalty on Tomas Hertl just 1:44 into the game, but the Sharks could generate just two shots on goal during the man-advantage.
Marchand, playing in his second game since serving a six-game suspension for high sticking and punching Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry on Feb. 8, gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 14:24 of the first period.
Marchand broke off on a 2-on-1 with Jake DeBrusk and then beat Reimer with a one-timer off the pass. DeBrusk has four goals and an assist in a four-game point streak.
San Jose defenseman Mario Ferraro suffered a leg injury when he crashed into the boards at 12:03 of the second period. Hall was given an interference penalty and Ferraro did not return.
Meier scored on the ensuing man-advantage to tie the score 1-1 at 12:50.
Meier was near the right faceoff dot when he took a pass from Brent Burns and scored on the one-timer for his 24th goal of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.