The Bruins added three players and a staff member to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Thursday.
Forwards Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic and goaltender Jeremy Swayman joined a group that already included captain Patrice Bergeron and forwards Brad Marchand and Craig Smith.
Boston played at Calgary on Saturday, winning 4-2. The Flames currently have 18 players in the protocol.
Blidh, 26, has one goal and three assists in 12 games this season, and Frederic, 23, has three assists in 18 games.
Swayman, 23, is 7-5-2 with one shutout, a .917 save percentage and 2.29 goals-against average in 14 starts.
Boston recalled goalie Kyle Keyser and forward Jesper Froden from the AHL's Providence Bruins ahead of Thursday night's road game against the New York Islanders.
--Field Level Media
