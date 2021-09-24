Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from the injury report and plans to be on the field for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Beckham missed his second consecutive game last weekend as he continues his comeback from a torn ACL sustained last season.
"Everything going smooth," Beckham said this week. "Part of the progression, working my way into it. Everything feeling good. Just taking it day-by-day."
The Browns (1-1) play the Chicago Bears this week.
Coach Kevin Stefanski said Beckham was a "full go" for practice, which was timely considering Jarvis Landry (knee) landed on short-term IR.
Beckham caught 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in seven games before being sidelined in 2020.
Beckham, 28, has not been exposed to contact since tearing the ACL in his left knee in October. His surgery didn't take place until the second week of November, which impacted the timeline for his return.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection has five 1,000-yard seasons since the New York Giants drafted him 12th overall in 2014.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.