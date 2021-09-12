Odell Beckham Jr. was inactive for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
The wide receiver was questionable and considered a game-time decision for the Week 1 visit to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Beckham has not been exposed to contact since tearing the ACL in his left knee in October. His surgery didn't take place until the second week of November, which impacted the timeline for his return.
--Field Level Media
