Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry offered his take on a video clip showing Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters apparently spitting in his direction in Monday's game.
"He's a coward," Landry said Thursday. "I think he knew that maybe behind my back he'd do things like that, but to my face, he wouldn't.
"Now I know. Everybody knows the type of player he is, the type of person he is."
Landry did not know Peters spit in his direction during the game. The incident happened at the end of the first quarter. Landry learned of Peters' actions only after seeing video replays.
"I won't lose sleep," Landry said. "But definitely going to make it another game to remember."
Landry caught six passes for 52 yards in the game. The Ravens beat the Browns, 47-42, in the wild Monday night game between division rivals and potential AFC wild-card playoff opponents.
Landry, asked if he was concerned about the COVID-19 protocol breach by Peters, passed on the medical question.
"If there's a protocol for being a man, that sure ain't it right there," Landry said.
