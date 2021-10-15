Sorry, an error occurred.
The Cleveland Browns designated wide receiver Jarvis Landry to return from injured reserve on Friday.
The five-time Pro Bowl selection suffered an MCL sprain in the first quarter of a Week 2 win against the Houston Texans and was placed on IR on Sept. 21.
The injury snapped Landry's streak of 111 consecutive games with at least two receptions.
Landry, 28, has six receptions for 80 yards and no touchdowns this season. He has 642 catches for 7,108 yards and 35 scores in 113 games (103 starts) with the Miami Dolphins (2014-17) and Browns.
He had never missed a game in his eight-year career due to injury. He sat out a Week 16 loss to the New York Jets last season due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Browns (3-2) host the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals (5-0) on Sunday afternoon.
--Field Level Media
