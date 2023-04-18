Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper revealed Tuesday he underwent core muscle surgery in February.
Cooper said he is in his eighth week of recovery and on track to be ready for the season.
"I feel good," the four-time Pro Bowl selection told reporters. "I feel like I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be."
Cooper, 28, said he played through pain at the end of last season, still finishing with his sixth 1,000-yard campaign.
He underwent the procedure with Philadelphia specialist Dr. William Meyers, according to Cleveland.com.
Cooper caught 78 passes for 1,160 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns in 17 starts in his first season with the Browns in 2022.
He has 595 receptions for 8,236 yards and 55 TDs in 125 games (118 starts) with the then-Oakland Raiders (2015-18), Dallas Cowboys (2018-21) and Browns.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Sunny. High 78F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny skies. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.