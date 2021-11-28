Sorry, an error occurred.
Cleveland Browns standout right tackle Jack Conklin departed Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter due to a right-knee injury.
The two-time All-Pro exited with 6:27 left in the quarter. The Browns ruled him out near the end of the period.
Conklin was injured while pass blocking. He initially attempted to walk off the field with team trainers, but the knee buckled and he almost fell to the turf.
After Conklin was helped to the sidelines, he was carted back to the locker room.
Conklin missed Cleveland's previous three games with a dislocated elbow. He also missed two games with a knee injury earlier in the season.
The six-year veteran is in his second season with the Browns. He spent his first four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.
Blake Hance replaced Conklin at right tackle.
--Field Level Media
