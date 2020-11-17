Wide receiver Derrick Willies is back in Cleveland after the Browns signed him to their practice squad Tuesday just days after working him out.
Willies, who made the Browns as an undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech in 2018, caught three passes for 61 yards over five games in his first season before he was placed on injured reserve in Week 6 after hurting his shoulder.
Willies, however, sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament during a practice in October 2019 while he was on the Browns' practice squad. Cleveland released him in January 2020.
--Field Level Media
