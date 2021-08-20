The Cleveland Browns signed linebackers Montrel Meander and Willie Harvey on Friday.
Meander, 26, played 45 special-teams snaps in four games for the Browns last season.
Harvey, 25, played in two games for Cleveland as an undrafted rookie in 2019, posting one tackle before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He was released during final roster cuts in 2020.
The team waived running back Corey Taylor and wide receiver JoJo Ward in corresponding moves.
The Browns host the New York Giants in preseason action Sunday.
