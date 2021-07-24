The Cleveland Browns agreed to terms with 2021 first-round draft pick Greg Newsome II.
All first-round draft picks receive a four-year contract with a team-held option for the fifth season.
Per OvertheCap.com, the total value of the contract for Newsome, a cornerback, is $12.75 million.
The Browns also signed rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, a third-round pick from Auburn. Schwartz and Newsome were the final members of Cleveland's eight-player draft class to sign with the team.
Cleveland selected Newsome with the 26th overall pick of the draft out of Northwestern. Newsome had 71 tackles, 25 passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one interception in 21 career games with the Wildcats.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.