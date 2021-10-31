Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin sustained an elbow injury in the second quarter and has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

Conklin missed the Browns' previous two games with a knee injury before returning for the AFC North clash. He was injured during a run by Nick Chubb.

Blake Hance entered the game in place of Conklin, who started his sixth game this season on Sunday.

Conklin, 27, has started all 78 career games in which he has played with the Tennessee Titans and Browns.

