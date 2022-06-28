CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield doesn’t anticipate starting for the Browns this season if Deshaun Watson is suspended for the year, which the NFL hopes to achieve.
“No, I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching out,’' Mayfield said at his youth football camp in Oklahoma Tuesday morning, via Carey Murdock of Sooner Scoop. “But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides.’'
Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick by the Browns in 2018, reiterated that taking another snap for the Browns is a longshot.
“I think it’s been pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on,’' he said. “I’m thankful for my four years in Cleveland. There’s a lot of ups and downs and a ton of learning experience that I’ll forever keep with me. Teammates and friend and relationships that I’ll have for a lifetime.
“Just flew in last night from East Lansing, Michigan for Drew Stanton who was my mentor, he was a quarterback there in Cleveland when I got drafted. Just relationships like that, you’re so thankful for, so the support staff in Cleveland, the people in Cleveland, it’s a great sports town, so I’m thankful for it. There’s no resentment towards the city of Cleveland by any means.’'
Mayfield admitted that the wait for his new landing spot hasn’t been easy. The Browns are still trying to trade him, and hopes they can reach a deal by the start of training camp July 27. The Panthers, who are likely willing to pick up about half of Mayfield’s fully-guaranteed $18.86 million salary, are still a realistic possibility. The two teams failed to come to terms during draft weekend, but tried again in earnest before their mandatory minicamps June 14-16.
“I think I got frustrated with it not happening before like minicamp and all of those things,’' Mayfield said. “But that’s the stuff that’s out of my control, so (I’ll) let those things happen and fall into place. Right now, I’m just controlling what I can and enjoying this (camp).’'
While Mayfield participated in drills with the kids, Watson was attending his disciplinary hearing today in front of retired U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA. Sources have told Cleveland.com that the NFL informed Watson, Robinson and the NFL Players Association at least 10 days ago that it’s recommending an indefinite suspension for Watson of at least a year.
The hearing could last a couple of days, and Robinson could impose the discipline soon. If it’s the indefinite ban for a minimum of a year, Watson and the NFLPA will appeal to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
But if that’s ultimately the punishment, the Browns are poised to start backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett and will still try to deal Mayfield, who asked the Browns to trade him on March 17th after Watson supposedly eliminated the Browns first as one of his four suitors.
The Seahawks have also expressed interest in Mayfield, but to this point have hoped the Browns would release him so they could get him at a bargain basement price.
Recovering from surgery Jan. 19th to repair the fully torn labrum in his left non-throwing shoulder, Mayfield was excused from Browns mandatory minicamp in a mutual decision between him and the club.
A source told cleveland.com he’s fully recovered and will be full-go at the start of training camp in late July. It remains to be seen if the Browns will continue to excuse him in the event he’s still on the roster when their training camp opens July 27th.
Both sides are hoping that’s not the case and that Mayfield has a new home by then.
The day Mayfield asked the Browns to trade him — a request they initially denied — he told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far fine to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.”
Apparently, Mayfield still feels the same way.
