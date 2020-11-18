The Cleveland Browns placed offensive tackle Jack Conklin, kicker Cody Parkey and long snapper Charley Hughlett on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, two days after temporarily closing their facility due to a positive test.
Placement on reserve/COVID-19 is for players who either tested positive for the virus or have been in close contact with someone who has.
Cleveland.com reported Conklin, Hughlett and Parkey were identified as high-risk contacts of an unidentified person who tested positive. If they continue to test negative, they will be able to play Sunday when the Browns (6-3) host the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5-1).
Coach Kevin Stefanski also said Wednesday that standout defensive end Myles Garrett was sick and would miss practice on Wednesday. He has not tested positive for COVID-19 but was staying home.
The Browns announced a positive test and the closure of their facility in Berea, Ohio, on Monday. Later that day, the team placed fullback Andy Janovich on the list. A similar shutdown happened last Friday and guard Chris Hubbard was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.