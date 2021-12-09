Sorry, an error occurred.
The Cleveland Browns placed punter Jamie Gillan and linebacker Anthony Walker on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Both players are likely to miss Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL Network reported that Gillan is fully vaccinated but there might not be enough time to return two negative tests 24 hours apart.
Practice squad kicker Chris Naggar is a potential replacement for Gillan, having punted in college at Texas and SMU.
Gillan, 24, is averaging 43.9 yards per punt on 42 punts in 12 games this season. The Scotland native's three-year career average is 44.9 yards per punt in 44 games.
Walker, 26, has 85 tackles and one sack through nine starts this season. He has 428 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three interceptions in 66 games (57 starts) with the Indianapolis Colts (2017-20) and Browns.
Browns tight ends David Njoku and Stephen Carlson are already on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Coming off their bye week, the Browns (6-6) host the AFC North-leading Ravens (8-4) on Sunday afternoon.
--Field Level Media
