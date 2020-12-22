The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday placed versatile offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on injured reserve due to the knee injury he sustained during Sunday night's victory over the New York Giants.
According to Cleveland.com, Hubbard will undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday to repair torn ligaments and a dislocated kneecap in his right knee.
Hubbard started Sunday's game in place of right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) but was injured during the first series of the 20-6 triumph.
Rookie Nick Harris replaced Hubbard and is in line to get his first career start on Sunday against the New York Jets.
The 29-year-old Hubbard started six of 11 games played this season. He also plays tackle and started 14 games at right tackle for the Browns last season.
Overall, Hubbard has started 48 of 80 games played in seven NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17) and Browns (2018-20).
Cleveland also placed safety Elijah Benton on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
--Field Level Media
