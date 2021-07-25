The Cleveland Browns announced Sunday that rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was placed on the COVID-19 list.

It wasn't immediately known if Owusu-Koramoah tested positive. If so, he would have to miss 10 days due to NFL protocols.

Owusu-Koramoah was a second-round pick (52nd overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He won the Butkus Award as college football's top linebacker last season.

Owusu-Koramoah was billed as a first-round pick but his stock dropped for reasons still not clear. ESPN reported the drop was due to a heart condition but Owusu-Koramoah disputed the report.

