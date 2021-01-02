The Cleveland Browns placed defensive back Kevin Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, meaning he won't play in the team's crucial game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Johnson was slated to start in place of Denzel Ward after Ward was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

Johnson is among six Browns who will be out on Sunday due to COVID-19, joining Ward, linebackers B.J. Goodson and Malcolm Smith, safety Andrew Sendejo and tight end Harrison Bryant.

The Browns (10-5) clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Steelers (12-3). They would also clinch a spot with a Colts loss, or a Titans loss plus wins/ties from the Dolphins and Ravens.

Johnson, who has 35 tackles and a forced fumble this season, will likely be replaced by rookie A.J. Green, who the Browns promoted from the practice squad Saturday.

Green appeared in one game this season, a Week 3 win over the Washington Football Team.

--Field Level Media

