Cleveland Browns linebacker B.J. Goodson was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.
Goodson recorded 91 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a half-sack in 14 games this season. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 26 and sat out the Browns' 23-16 loss to the New York Jets the following day and 24-22 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Goodson, 27, has 251 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 66 career games (43 starts) with the New York Giants (2016-18), Green Bay Packers (2019) and Browns.
The Browns also signed center Anthony Fabiano and activated linebacker Elijah Benton from the practice squad/COVID-19 reserve list.
--Field Level Media
