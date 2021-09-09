Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney missed a second straight practice Thursday due to illness, but coaches are confident he will be available to play in the season opener Sunday at Kansas City.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Clowney had tested negative for COVID-19. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods reiterated Thursday that he will be OK.
"He's ill. He'll be fine," Woods said.
Rookie linebacker Tony Fields also missed practice Thursday with an unspecified illness.
Clowney, the 2014 first overall draft pick, is entering his eighth NFL season. After five seasons with the Houston Texans, Clowney played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 and the Tennessee Titans last season.
A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Clowney signed with the Browns in April on a one-year agreement worth as much as $10 million after incentives.
--Field Level Media
