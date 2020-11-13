A positive test result from a player led the Cleveland Browns to close the team facility in Berea, Ohio, on Friday.
"Earlier this morning, we were informed that a player's test results have come back positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "Our facility is closed this morning while contact tracing is being conducted."
The identity of the player was not immediately revealed.
The Browns were on a bye last week and quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on the reserve/COVID list. He was activated Wednesday.
Cleveland (5-3) is scheduled to host the Houston Texans (2-6) on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.