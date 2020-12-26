The Cleveland Browns closed their team facility Saturday and delayed their flight to New Jersey after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
The Browns (10-4) are scheduled to face the New York Jets (1-13) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.
"Earlier today, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player's test results have come back positive for COVID-19. Our facility is closed and our flight to New Jersey has been delayed while contact tracing is being conducted," read a statement issued by the team. "The team is holding meetings remotely as we continue to consult with the NFL and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority."
The Browns can clinch a playoff spot Sunday with a win against the Jets plus a loss by either the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins or Baltimore Ravens.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.