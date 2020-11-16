The Cleveland Browns closed their facility in Berea, Ohio, on Monday after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
The team said the player "immediately self-isolated" and the facility will be closed while contact tracing is being conducted.
"The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority," the Browns said in a statement.
Later Monday afternoon, Cleveland placed fullback Andy Janovich on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
A similar shutdown happened last Friday and guard Chris Hubbard was later placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Browns (6-3) beat the visiting Houston Texans 10-7 on Sunday afternoon. Janovich played in the victory.
--Field Level Media
