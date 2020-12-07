The Cleveland Browns claimed wide receiver Marvin Hall off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Monday.

Hall, 27, is expected to join the Browns once he clears the league's COVID-19 protocols. He has 17 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns this season, including a breakout performance in Week 8 in which he caught four passes for 113 yards against the Indianapolis Colts.

In four seasons, Hall has 36 catches for 760 yards and five touchdowns. He started his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Washington.

The Browns hope Hall will provide depth at wide receiver. Their No. 4 receiving option last weekend was Ja'Marcus Bradley, a call-up from the practice squad.

--Field Level Media

