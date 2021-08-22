Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams left Sunday's preseason game against the New York Giants with a groin injury.

Williams, 23, exited the game in the first quarter and was listed as questionable to return.

He was one of the few defensive regulars to start for the Browns, who wanted him to get extra work after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury.

Williams started all 12 games he played in as a 2019 rookie after being drafted in the second round, contributing 47 tackles and two passes defended.

He is competing with 2021 first-round draft pick Greg Newsome II for the starting spot opposite former Pro Bowl selection Denzel Ward.

