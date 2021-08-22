Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams left Sunday's preseason game against the New York Giants with a groin injury.
Williams, 23, exited the game in the first quarter and was listed as questionable to return.
He was one of the few defensive regulars to start for the Browns, who wanted him to get extra work after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury.
Williams started all 12 games he played in as a 2019 rookie after being drafted in the second round, contributing 47 tackles and two passes defended.
He is competing with 2021 first-round draft pick Greg Newsome II for the starting spot opposite former Pro Bowl selection Denzel Ward.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.