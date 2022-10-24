Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection has missed the last two games and his availability for the Week 8 contest against rival Cincinnati is in jeopardy.
Also, Stefanski said starting tight end David Njoku is week-to-week with an ankle injury. ESPN reported it's a high-ankle sprain and that Njoku will miss 2-5 weeks. Stefanski added that TE Pharaoh Brown is also in the concussion protocol and linebacker Jacob Phillips suffered a pectoral injury that is "likely" season ending.
The Browns (2-5) host the Bengals (4-3) on "Monday Night Football" next week.
Ward, 25, sustained a concussion while making a tackle in the fourth quarter of the Oct. 9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ward has 21 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery for a touchdown in five games this season. He has 207 tackles, 11 picks and four fumble recoveries in 57 games (56 starts) since being selected by the Browns with the fourth overall pick in 2018.
Njoku, 26, has 34 catches for 418 yards and a touchdown in seven starts this season. Brown, 28, has nine catches for 93 yards on the season.
Phillips, 23, has played in every game this season and started the past four. He has 46 tackles and two sacks on the season.
