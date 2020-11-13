A positive test result from a player led the Cleveland Browns to close down the team facility in Berea, Ohio, on Friday morning.
The team reopened the facility on Friday afternoon after contact tracing was completed and no high-risk close contacts were identified. The Browns scheduled a practice for 4 p.m. ET.
The team did not name the player who tested positive, however guard Chris Hubbard was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Hubbard, 29, has started four of his seven games this season and has played in 76 career games with the Browns (2018-20) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17).
The Browns were on a bye last week and quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on the reserve/COVID list. He was activated Wednesday.
Cleveland (5-3) is scheduled to host the Houston Texans (2-6) on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
