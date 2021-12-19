The Cleveland Browns on Sunday activated offensive guard Wyatt Teller from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on the list.

The moves come in time for the Browns' game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

Teller tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, Cleveland.com reported. He had tested positive on Tuesday.

The Teller and Clowney moves keep the number of Browns on the list at 23, per Cleveland.com.

The game between Cleveland (7-6) and Las Vegas (6-7) was moved from Saturday to Monday because of the Browns' outbreak of COVID cases.

--Field Level Media

