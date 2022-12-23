The Cleveland Browns activated starting center Ethan Pocic from injured reserve on Friday.
Pocic sustained a knee injury in the first quarter of Cleveland's 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 20. He was placed on injured reserve two days later and designed for return on Dec. 20.
Pocic, 27, replaced Nick Harris when he went down with an injury in the Browns' first preseason game and started all 10 regular-season games in which he has played this season.
Pocic is in his first season in Cleveland after playing in five campaigns with the Seattle Seahawks. He's started 50 of 67 games in which he has played in his career with the Seahawks and Browns.
Also on Friday, the Browns waived center Greg Mancz and elevated linebacker Tae Davis to the active roster from the practice squad.
Mancz, 30, played in just one game this season for Cleveland. He has started 32 of 64 career games with the Houston Texans (2015-20), Miami Dolphins (2021) and Browns.
Davis, 26, has made three tackles in two games this season for Cleveland. He has 55 tackles and two sacks in 42 career games (five starts) with the New York Giants (2018-19) and the Browns.
--Field Level Media
