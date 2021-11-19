Sorry, an error occurred.
The Cleveland Browns activated running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.
Both vaccinated players tested positive last week missed the Browns' 45-7 loss at New England. They are expected to return to action Sunday when Cleveland (5-5) hosts the Detroit Lions (0-8-1).
Chubb, 25, leads the team in carries (120), rushing yards (721) and rushing touchdowns (six) in seven games this season.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Chubb has rushed for 4,278 yards with 34 touchdowns in 51 career games since being selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Felton, 23, has three rushes for 16 yards and 13 catches for 147 yards and one TD while playing in nine games this season. He was selected by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
--Field Level Media
