The Cleveland Browns activated linebacker Sione Takitaki and defensive end Joe Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.
Takitaki, 25, was placed on the list on Nov. 25. He has played in 10 games (eight starts) and has 45 tackles and an interception, which he returned to a 50-yard touchdown in a Week 11 win against the Philadelphia Eagles.
A third-round selection in 2019, Takitaki played in 15 games (one start) as a rookie and contributed 21 tackles.
Jackson, 23, landed on the list on Nov. 24. He has five tackles and a fumble recovery in three games this season.
A fifth-round pick by Dallas in 2019, he posted four tackles in five games with the Cowboys last season.
The Browns (8-3) face the Tennessee Titans (8-3) in Nashville on Sunday afternoon.
--Field Level Media
