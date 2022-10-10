The Cleveland Browns acquired Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones and a seventh-round pick in 2024 from the Atlanta Falcons on Monday.
The Browns will send the Falcons a sixth-round pick in 2024, per their announcement.
Jones, 27, is currently on injured reserve after shoulder surgery and has yet to appear in a game this season. He is eligible to be designated for return to practice.
The Browns have a hole in the middle of their defense after Anthony Walker Jr. suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury.
Jones has spent the last six seasons with Atlanta after being drafted by the Falcons in the second round in 2016.
In 85 career games (83 starts), Jones has recorded 652 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and five touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017.
Also Monday, the Browns waived tight end Miller Forristall and released quarterback Josh Rosen from the practice squad.
