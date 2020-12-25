Kyrie Irving scored 37 points, Kevin Durant added 29 points, and the visiting Brooklyn Nets enjoyed a successful return to the NBA’s Christmas Day schedule by pulling away in the second half for a 123-95 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday.
In his first regular-season game in Boston since joining the Nets, Irving made 13 of 21 shots, hit seven 3-pointers, and handed out eight assists. Irving scored 17 by halftime, but the Nets trailed by three before outscoring Boston 72-41 in the second half in their first Christmas Day game since facing Chicago in 2013.
Durant made 9 of 16 shots, hit 3 3-pointers, and came to life with an array of moves in the third quarter when he scored 16 points and made 6 of 7 shots.
Caris LeVert added 10 points for the Nets, who shot 54 percent and opened a season with two straight wins for the first time since 2010-11.
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points for the Celtics (1-1), who shot 33 percent in the second half and 38 percent overall. Jayson Tatum added 20 and eight rebounds while Marcus Smart contributed 13.
The Nets began securing the win when Durant and Irving rested in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Brooklyn scored nine straight points in a span of 94 seconds and took a 95-79 lead on a 3-pointer by Landry Shamet with 9:44 left and held a 99-86 lead when the star duo returned with 7:08 to play.
Irving and Durant combined to score Brooklyn’s next 12 points as the lead grew to 111-90 with 3:44 left on Irving’s 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Brooklyn held the Celtics to 31 percent shooting and took a 26-22 lead after the opening quarter on a putback dunk by Jeff Green with 1.2 seconds remaining. Neither team led by more than five in the second quarter and the Celtics took a 54-51 lead at halftime on Tatum’s 3-pointer with 41.5 seconds remaining.
The Nets took a 71-63 lead on Durant’s 3-pointer with 6:35 remaining in the third. Following Boston’s 7-2 spurt that got them within 73-70 on a free throw by Brown with 4:35 left, the Nets scored nine straight points to get an 82-70 lead on Irving’s layup with 2 1/2 minutes left and took an 86-77 lead into the fourth.
Bucks 138, Warriors 99: Khris Middleton scored a game-high 31 points and Milwaukee used brilliant shooting from 3-point range to gradually pull away from Golden State for a blowout win.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to 15 points on 4-for-14 shooting, but Middleton and four other teammates scored in double figures as the Bucks (1-1) quickly erased the bad taste of a last-second loss at Boston with their first win of the season.
Stephen Curry had a team-high 19 points and rookie James Wiseman 18 for the Warriors (0-2), who have been outscored by a combined 65 points in their first two games.
Middleton made 6-of-8 3-pointers, including two straight in a 19-7 Bucks’ burst in the third period that turned a competitive 72-64 game into a 91-71 laugher.
Donte DiVincenzo and D.J. Augustin each connected on three 3-pointers in 13-point performances, while D.J. Wilson also hit three treys to account for all nine of his points for the Bucks, who were the NBA’s winningest team in the regular season last year.
Jrue Holiday totaled 12 points and a team-high six assists, while Bobby Portis logged a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double for Milwaukee, which shot 54.9 percent overall and 20-for-37 (54.1 percent) from beyond the arc.
The Bucks also outrebounded the Warriors 69-43, with Antetokounmpo complementing his 15 points with a game-high 13 boards.
