The brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was found dead in Hampton, Va., and police said they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, 23, was found dead Tuesday inside a home in the city. Police said there was evidence of a fire in the home and began to look at the incident as a homicide on Wednesday.

The local Daily Press said the victim lived in the home.

Owusu-Koramoah was a reserve linebacker at William & Mary and studied chemistry. The newspaper said he had been working as a science teacher at Hampton Christian High School.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, 22, played at Notre Dame and was a second-round draft pick of the Browns in 2021. He played in 14 games (10 starts) as a rookie.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In