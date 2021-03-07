Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the 2021 Players Championship due to a knee injury.
"Brooks strained his right knee and he is scheduled to further consult with doctors this week to receive a more extensive evaluation and outlook," said Blake Smith, Koepka's manager.
"We will be able to provide additional updates and information as we learn more."
Koepka is currently 12th in the Official World Golf Ranking. The 30-year-old finished in a tie for second place at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession on Feb. 28.
Kopeka will be replaced in the 154-player field at The Players Championship by Anirban Lahiri of India, provided a player not otherwise exempt wins the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The Players Championship begins Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
--Field Level Media
