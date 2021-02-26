Bronny James underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee.
James, the 16-year-old son of LeBron James, is a sophomore at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif., and announced the injury to Twitch followers. Multiple outlets have since reported the injury took place in practice earlier this month and required surgery.
Sierra Canyon hasn't played any sanctioned games this season but has a schedule to play springtime games. Bronny James' status for the season is uncertain.
Last season he played in all 34 games as a true freshman, averaging 4.1 points in 15 minutes per game.
--Field Level Media
