Bronny James underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee.

James, the 16-year-old son of LeBron James, is a sophomore at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif., and announced the injury to Twitch followers. Multiple outlets have since reported the injury took place in practice earlier this month and required surgery.

Sierra Canyon hasn't played any sanctioned games this season but has a schedule to play springtime games. Bronny James' status for the season is uncertain.

Last season he played in all 34 games as a true freshman, averaging 4.1 points in 15 minutes per game.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.