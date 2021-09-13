Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will miss time with a high ankle sprain, Denver Broncos head coach Vin Fangio said Monday.
Jeudy was carted off the field at MetLife Stadium with the Broncos leading the New York Giants 10-7 on Sunday, but hinted early Monday morning that his outlook was positive.
Fangio followed Monday with confirmation the Broncos won't be without the receiver for long.
Jeudy will miss "at least a few weeks" Fangio said, opening the door for KJ Hamler and Tim Patrick to play larger roles.
A first-round pick in 2020, Jeudy caught six passes for a team-high 72 yards in Denver's win over the Giants.
The Broncos play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and square off with the New York Jets on Sept. 27.
