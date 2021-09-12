Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy left Sunday's game against the host New York Giants with 8:50 remaining in the third quarter after an ankle injury
Jeudy was injured when he caught a 20-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater. As he tried to advance the ball, New York defensive back James Bradberry landed hard on Jeudy's right ankle while making the tackle.
As officials reviewed the play for a potential fumble, Jeudy was carted off the field.
Jeudy had six catches for 72 yards before the injury. As a rookie last season, the former first-round pick (15th overall) from Alabama finished with 52 catches for 856 yards to go along with three touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.