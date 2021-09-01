The Denver Broncos released their former starting running back Royce Freeman on Wednesday after making two waiver claims earlier in the day.
Freeman started eight games as a rookie after the Broncos selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
The Broncos also waived defensive lineman Jonathan Harris after claiming defensive back Mike Ford and running back Nate McCrary off waivers.
Freeman ran for 521 yards and five touchdowns in eight starts in 2018 but then bounced down the depth chart with the emergence of Phillip Lindsay and the acquisition of Melvin Gordon last season.
Lindsay is gone but the Broncos signed Mike Boone in the offseason and traded up to select Javonte Williams in this year's NFL draft.
Freeman, 25, rushed for 1,187 yards and eight TDs in 46 games in Denver.
