The Denver Broncos released safety Tedric Thompson Sunday and signed free agent defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr., the son of longtime NFL fullback Lorenzo Neal.

In May Neal Jr. signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue, but the Saints waived him earlier this month.

In four college seasons, Neal totaled 73 tackles, four sacks, five passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Thompson signed with the Broncos in July. A former starting free safety for the Seattle Seahawks, Thompson has 93 career tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and five passes defended with Seattle (2017-19) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2020).

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.