The Denver Broncos released safety Tedric Thompson Sunday and signed free agent defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr., the son of longtime NFL fullback Lorenzo Neal.
In May Neal Jr. signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue, but the Saints waived him earlier this month.
In four college seasons, Neal totaled 73 tackles, four sacks, five passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Thompson signed with the Broncos in July. A former starting free safety for the Seattle Seahawks, Thompson has 93 career tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and five passes defended with Seattle (2017-19) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2020).
--Field Level Media
