Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers.
It will be the fourth game the third-year pro has had to miss this season, after he topped 1,000 yards rushing in his first two seasons. Lindsay (hip, knee) has carried the ball 118 times for 502 yards and one touchdown while splitting time in the backfield with Melvin Gordon III. However, it's been tough sledding for Lindsay of late, as he's gained just 108 yards on his last 45 carries over the past four contests.
The 26-year-old running back, who will be a restricted free agent this offseason, missed three games earlier with toe, concussion, and knee injuries. He will have one more chance to return this season in Week 17 when the Broncos (5-9) host the Raiders.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.