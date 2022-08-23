The Denver Broncos released linebacker Joe Schobert after just one week and put offensive lineman Tom Compton on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
The Broncos also waived running back Stevie Scott III and wide receiver Trey Quinn to get its roster down to the required 80 Tuesday, the deadline for the next round of roster cuts.
The Broncos brought in Schobert to fill a void created when linebacker Jonas Griffith dislocated his left elbow. He's out four to six weeks.
The Broncos move on from Schobert after seeing him action against the Buffalo Bills in Saturday's preseason game. He had two tackles against the Bills.
Schobert posted 112 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble in 16 games (15 starts) with Pittsburgh in 2021.
Schobert, 28, has 661 tackles, 11 sacks, 10 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles in 93 games (80 starts) with the Cleveland Browns (2016-19), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020) and Steelers.
Compton will have to miss at least four games on the PUP list. He played in 17 games (seven starts) for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. He has started 44 of 123 career games for six different teams.
The Broncos also waived tackle Casey Tucker with an injury designation.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.